Delhi University asks colleges to fast-track hostel plans after Satya Niketan tragedy

New Delhi:

Delhi University is considering to provide necessary housing assistance to students who might be affected if action is taken against illegal buildings or PGs in the future. However, finding a permanent solution to the housing shortage will take time, and DU will work in collaboration with the Delhi government on a long-term plan.

VC Yogesh Singh asked college principals to review residential facilities for students and expedite ongoing hostel projects. He also urged them to expedite existing hostels or any under-construction hostel projects so that the facilities could be made available to students as soon as possible. The college principals were told to explore the feasibility of constructing new hostels in their colleges and to initiate the construction process after assessing available space, government schemes, and all potential requirements so that residential facilities can be provided to maximum number of students.

Satya Niketan building collapse: PG owner Hariram Gupta arrested

Delhi Police has arrested PG owner Hariram Gupta in connection with Satya Niketan building collapse. The building owners and beneficiaries 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila Gupta (75 years) and son Mahesh Gupta, aged 52 years were apprehended and arrested in the case. During examination, it was found that the property is in name of Urmila Gupta. It was being managed and run by her husband Hariram and her son, Mahesh. Hariram is having electricity connections of two floors in his name. He is a retd Sergeant from Indian Air Force.

Mahesh is running a hardware and paint shop. He is having 2 kids. In addition, search of the PG Operators and labour contractor is being made. Their role will also be examined in the case and accordingly action will be taken. The rescue operations have been completed by the agencies. Total 12 persons were rescued, out of which 7 had expired. The families of the deceased persons have been handed over the mortal remains.

HC notice to Delhi govt, MCD and DU

Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Centre, Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi University (DU), seeking their separate response over the numbers of students who live in such PGs across the capital.

A Division Bench of the court that included Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia also questioning the Delhi government and said such incidents cannot happen in the national capital every second year, directing authorities to "double down" their efforts in rescuing those who are still trapped under the ruble. The court also asked the DU to how many students who take admission are provided with hostel facilities.

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Satya Niketan building collapse: PG owner Hariram Gupta, son and wife arrested by Delhi Police