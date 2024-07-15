Monday, July 15, 2024
     
Delhi University administration orders investigation into vandalism at DUSU office

DUSU president Tushar Dedha also filed a complaint at Maurice Nagar Police Station in Delhi against the act of vandalism by NSUI members at his office on Sunday morning.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2024 13:43 IST
Image Source : FILE An image of Delhi University.

The Delhi University administration has ordered an investigation into the vandalism that occurred at the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office on the night of July 13-14. A committee of four members has been formed to conduct the investigation. The committee includes Proctor Rajni Abi and Joint Proctor Geeta Sahare. According to the information, the committee is required to submit its report within seven days. 

Earlier on Sunday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that some members of the NSUI, including DUSU Vice President Abhi Dahiya, ransacked the students' union office on North Campus. Police said they have received a complaint and will register an FIR. "A complaint has been received at Maurice Nagar Police Station. Police will investigate the matter and act accordingly," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena said.

ABVP's allegations against NSUI 

According to a statement by the ABVP, Dahiya, a member of the Congress's student wing National Students' Union of India, and others ransacked the offices of DUSU President Tushar Dedha, DUSU Secretary Aparajita, DUSU Joint Secretary Sachin Baisla, and the visitor room early Sunday morning.

"The attackers first consumed alcohol in the DUSU Vice President Abhi Dahiya's office and then vandalised the property in the DUSU office," the group alleged. The ABVP shared a video of Dahiya's office with some empty bottles in it.

NSUI denies allegations

The group also shared some recordings of the offices bearing marks of vandalism. The students' body demanded the DU administration remove Dahiya from his position as the Vice President. The NSUI denied the allegations and accused the ABVP of vandalising the union vice president's office.

ALSO READ: Marksheet row: NSUI attacked our DUSU office, alleges ABVP, Congress student wing hits back

 

