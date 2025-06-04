Delhi: Two-storey building collapses in Rohini's Sector 7, several feared trapped | Video Delhi building collapse: Reports suggest that some people may be trapped under the debris in Rohini area.

New Delhi:

A two-storey building collapsed in Sector 7 of Delhi's Rohini area on Wednesday (June 4). Reports suggest that some people may be trapped under the debris. At least two people are feared trapped following the collapse of a building in Sector 7, Delhi Fire Service officials.

According to a fire department officer, five teams were immediately deployed after receiving an emergency call about the incident. “We received the call at 4:04 pm, and our teams are currently engaged at the site,” the officer stated.

A senior police official added that the area has been cordoned off to ensure safety, with multiple rescue teams from Delhi Police, the fire department, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on site. “To prevent any untoward incidents, the area is secured, and the power supply has been shut off by the electricity department,” the officer said. Rescue operations are ongoing.

More details are awaited in this regard.