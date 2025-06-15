Delhi: Two men, street dog die of electrocution in RK Puram's Sector 1 following heavy rains | Video Delhi rains: As per a statement issued by the Delhi Police, a distress call was received at 4:29 a.m. from Sunil, the proprietor of a municipal dhaba, who reported that two of his staff members had died due to electrocution.

New Delhi:

Tragic incident of electrocution was reported from Delhi over the weekend, resulting in the loss of multiple lives. In Delhi’s RK Puram Sector 1, two men and a stray dog died after being electrocuted early Sunday morning (June 15). A fallen tree triggered the incident during heavy rainfall, which damaged an electric wire and caused a live current near a kiosk on Vivekanand Marg.

According to a statement by the Delhi Police, a call was received at 4:29 am from Sunil, the owner of a municipal dhaba, reporting that two of his employees had been electrocuted. The victims, Ravinder (30) and Bharat (25), were reportedly sleeping outside the kiosk at the time of the incident.

Eyewitnesses described the sequence of events to media personnel. “We were sleeping when the owner came running and informed us. There was waterlogging, and both men and a dog died due to electric shock,” said Shrawan, a resident. Another witness, Surjan Singh, added that the victims sought shelter during gusty winds and rain, but were caught in the electrified water after the tree collapsed.

Heavy rainfall in national capital, Madhya Pradesh

Delhi experienced intense overnight rainfall on Saturday. A mobile tower also collapsed in the Safdarjung Enclave area during the storm, though no casualties were reported in that incident.

In a separate tragedy, three labourers lost their lives and three others were injured after coming into contact with a high-tension wire in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district on Friday. The incident occurred around 10:30 am at a marriage garden in Gadarwara, where seven workers were on duty.

"Three men died on the spot, three others were injured, and one escaped unhurt," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sandeep Bhuria. The injured were taken to a local hospital, with one individual later referred to the Narsinghpur District Hospital for advanced treatment.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed condolences to the victims’ families and announced financial aid for those affected. These incidents have once again raised concerns over electrical safety and infrastructure resilience during extreme weather events across parts of India.