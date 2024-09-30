Delhi: Two labourers dead, two injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Rohini

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

Two labourers were killed and two others injured after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi on Sunday. Police said the incident happened when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in the Madanpur Dabas area of Rohini.

The labourers were identified as Ram Chander (30) and Raj Kumar (30). They were residents of Bhagya Vihar in Delhi.

One of the injured was identified as Sonu (32) of Meer Vihar, while the identity of other injured person is yet to be ascertained. Injured were taken to the hospital after the incident.

Additional DCP (Rohini) Pankaj Kumar said, "At 5.31 pm, a PCR call regarding casualties due to collapsing of a roof of an under-construction building was received at Kanjhawala police station. A police team rushed to the spot in Madanpur Dabas in Kanjhawala where it came to know that four injured people were shifted to hospital."

The additional DCP further said that the police team reached the hospital and was informed that two injured persons were declared brought dead. According to police, necessary legal action is being taken in the matter.

Earlier, the Delhi Fire Services said that they have received a call around 5.40 pm regarding a house collapse at Meer Vihar in Madanpur.

Five fire-tenders were rushed to the site, DFS chief Atul Garg said, adding that four people were rescued from the site.

