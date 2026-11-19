Two people, including an autorickshaw driver, were killed and six others injured after a speeding Toyota Fortuner rammed into a three-seater auto-rickshaw at Yudhishthir Setu in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area. The accident took place late on the night of November 17-18, leaving all eight people travelling in the auto injured.

The two critically injured people later died in hospital on Wednesday. Police initially registered a case under Sections 281 and 125A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), but added Section 105, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, after the deaths. The accused SUV driver is now absconding.

Two killed after speeding Fortuner hits auto in Delhi

According to the initial account, the white Fortuner was travelling at high speed when it struck the moving auto-rickshaw from the side. The collision left eight people injured, all of whom were taken to hospital. Some were discharged after receiving preliminary medical treatment, while two were admitted in critical condition. Both later succumbed to their injuries.

The Fortuner had two occupants at the time of the accident. Police collected blood samples from both of them as part of the investigation. The identities of the two people who died have not yet been officially disclosed.

Accused absconding after FIR sections changed

The accused was initially granted bail at the police station after the accident. However, after the two injured people died and Section 105 was added to the FIR, the accused went missing.

Delhi Police said efforts were underway to trace and apprehend the accused. Three teams have been formed to locate him. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the collision.

Unidentified man's body found in northeast Delhi

In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified man was found in Gamri village in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Thursday morning. The discovery, made at around 8 am, prompted local residents to alert the police.

A police team reached the spot and took custody of the body before sending it for a post-mortem examination. A Crime Branch team also visited the location and inspected the scene as part of the investigation.

The man's identity has not yet been established. Police are working to identify him and determine the circumstances surrounding his death. Investigations into both incidents are underway.

(With inputs from IANS)

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