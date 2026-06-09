Delhi: Two flights diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather, IMD predicts thunderstorm for Wednesday

New Delhi:

Two flights bound for Delhi were on Tuesday diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather. An IndiGo flight arriving in Delhi from Agartala was diverted to Jaipur. A SpiceJet flight arriving in Delhi from Dubai was also sent to Jaipur. Strong winds reaching up to 111 kilometres per hour swept parts of Delhi on Tuesday evening, even as maximum temperatures across the national capital remained significantly above normal, according to weather officials.

Palam records highest gusty wind speed of 111 kilometres per hour

Palam recorded the highest gusty wind speed of 111 kilometres per hour during the evening hours, while the Pusa area reported maximum winds of 48 kilometres per hour. Among the city stations, Ridge recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.7 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above normal, followed by Lodi Road at 44 degrees Celsius, about 4 degrees above normal.

Palam recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees above normal, Ayanagar registered 43.6 degrees Celsius, about 1.5 degrees above normal, and Safdarjung registered 43.5 degrees Celsius, about 3.5 degrees above normal.

Temperature settles at 29.2 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung

The minimum temperature settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 1.6 degrees above normal. Palam recorded a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees below normal, while Lodi Road registered 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius at Ridge and 28 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, respectively.

IMD predicts partly cloudy sky for Delhi on Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at around 44 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said the strong winds and isolated rain activity were triggered by a cyclonic circulation persisting over central Pakistan and adjoining areas.

He said similar conditions, including patchy rain and gusty winds, are likely on Wednesday. Palawat said pre-monsoon activity is expected to intensify from June 11 onwards, bringing fairly widespread rain over Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. The enhanced rain activity is likely to result in a significant drop in temperatures across the region below the 40-degree mark over the following days.

Experts said a sharp rise in maximum temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius often acts as a precursor to stronger pre-monsoon weather activity, adding that the current spell of intense heat is likely to be followed by substantial rainfall and cooler conditions.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 164 at 4 pm, placing it in the "moderate" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

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