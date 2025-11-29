Delhi: Four charred to death after fire engulfs house in Sangam Vihar The Delhi Fire Service received information about the blaze at 6:27 pm, stating that a house near the Tuesday Market had caught fire. Firefighters reached the spot and managed to extinguish the flames.

New Delhi:

As many as four persons were killed after a massive fire engufed a house in Sangam Vihar's Tigri Extension in Delhi. One person sustained injuries in the incident and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The PCR received information about the blaze at 6:24 pm, stating that a house in the Tigri Extension had caught fire. Police reached the incident spot, only to find the entire building engulfed in flames. As per reports, the blaze is believed to have started from the footwear shop on the ground floor before spreading upward

Firefighters reached the spot and managed to extinguish the flames.

Probe on to find cause of fire

Crime and forensic teams have been called to inspect the site, and evidence is being collected. The actual cause of the blaze remains unknown and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Hong Kong fire death count reached 128; over 200 missing

The death count in devastating fires at several high-rise buildings in Hong Kong has climbed to 128. Over 200 persons are still missing and police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the blaze in cluster of buildings housing about 4,600 people in 1,984 apartments.

Chris Tang Ping-keung, secretary for security of the HKSAR government, said it was most likely that more bodies might be recovered when the police enter the incident site for an investigation again.

As many as 391 fire engine sorties, 185 ambulance sorties, and 2,311 fire and ambulance personnel were deployed during the three-day operation, PTI reported citing the officials. One firefighter died, and 12 were injured.

The cause of the fire has not been identified, but Styrofoam outside windows is suspected to have fuelled its rapid spread, as per BBC.