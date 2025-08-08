Delhi's Tubata restaurant owner clarifies 'no dress code' restrictions after controversy on Indian attire Restaurant owner Neeraj Agarwal said that entry was never refused due to anyone’s attire, and the sole prerequisite is making a prior reservation to prevent any inconvenience, especially since the restaurant has been operating at full capacity for the last 15 days.

New Delhi:

A video that went viral on social media showed a couple claiming they were denied entry into a Pitampura restaurant because the woman was dressed in traditional Indian attire. The man alleged that guests wearing Indian clothes were turned away, while others in 'less clothes' were allowed inside without issue. Allegations of misbehaviour by the restaurant manager and disrespect towards Indian culture also surfaced in the footage, fueling widespread condemnation online.

Restaurant owner denies dress code ban

Neeraj Agarwal, owner of the restaurant 'Tubata' at the center of the controversy, addressed the incident, stating, “There is nothing like that, we welcome everyone, irrespective of whether they are dressed in Indian attire or Western attire. This is a new restaurant, so there is a lot of waiting here, anything between 1 to 1.5 hours. This was the case that day too- it was a Sunday, Friendship Day. Maybe they felt bad because they had to wait.”

Agarwal emphasised that no one was denied entry based on clothing and clarified that the only requirement is prior reservation to avoid inconvenience given the restaurant’s full capacity over the past 15 days. “We offer good food and quality service, with experienced staff. Everything is very good,” he added.

Delhi government steps in; CM Rekha Gupta directs probe

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra stated that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took cognisance of the viral clip and instructed officials to investigate. Mishra stressed, “This is unacceptable in Delhi,” and confirmed that the restaurant owner has assured there will be no dress code restrictions moving forward.

A note posted outside the restaurant also reads, “All types of Indian attire is allowed in the restaurant,” reinforcing the owner’s claim.

Clarification and apology from the restaurant management

Following the uproar, the restaurant issued a clarification apologising for the misunderstanding. A representative confirmed through a video shared by Kapil Mishra that all patrons wearing any attire, including Indian ethnic wear, are welcome. To show goodwill, the restaurant announced a special discount on Rakshabandhan for sisters dressed in Indian attire.

Public debate reflects divided opinions

The incident reignited debates on social media. While many users condemned the alleged discrimination and called for strong action, including shutting down the restaurant, others defended the eatery’s right to set policies, emphasising the private nature of the establishment.