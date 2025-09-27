Delhi: Tragic murder of school student in Mangolpuri area | Video Delhi crime: The local police station in Mangolpuri has taken up the case for thorough investigation. Authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the fatal altercation and identifying those involved in the crime.

A heartbreaking incident occurred in the Mangolpuri locality of Delhi involving the murder of a school student, Vyom, aged 15, who was in the 10th grade. According to available information, the tragedy unfolded following a quarrel among school children. After school hours, external boys reportedly attacked Vyom, leading to a violent confrontation. Vyom sustained severe injuries during the assault.

The injured student was immediately rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, Vyom succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Delhi Police have arrested all the accused in the murder case of a minor in Mangolpuri. All the apprehended suspects are themselves minors. The swift action by the police comes as a response to the tragic killing, reinforcing efforts to maintain law and order and ensure justice for the victim.

The local police station in Mangolpuri has taken up the case for thorough investigation. Authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the fatal altercation and identifying those involved in the crime. This incident has saddened the community and raised concerns about safety and student violence in the area.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.