Delhi: Tragic fire claims two lives in furniture factory at Kirti Nagar

A tragic fire engulfed a furniture factory and godown in Kirti Nagar, Delhi, early Sunday morning, claiming the lives of two men. The victims, identified as Atul Rai, approximately 45 years old from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and 65-year-old Nand Kishore Dube from Gaya, Bihar, were found deceased at the scene.

Emergency services received the fire alert at around 4:25 AM. Reports indicated that flames had spread across the roofs of two adjacent buildings located at 2/76, Kirti Nagar. In response, six fire tenders were dispatched to combat the blaze.

Upon arrival, firefighters conducted a thorough search of the premises. They discovered a locked room on the roof that had to be forcibly opened. Inside, they found both men, who appeared to have succumbed to suffocation from smoke inhalation.

Atul Rai was reportedly employed as a labourer at the factory and often slept on-site, while Nand Kishore Dube worked as a rickshaw puller.

Authorities have summoned a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to determine the cause of the fire. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols within the facility, sparking discussions about the need for stricter regulations and oversight to prevent such tragedies in the future.