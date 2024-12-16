Delhi Traffic Police ramps up vehicle checks under GRAP-3 restrictions amid rising air pollution

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Traffic Police.

Delhi air pollution: Delhi Traffic Police on Monday ramped up vehicle inspections following the enforcement of Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle rising air pollution. These measures include a ban on non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles conforming to BS-IV or older standards within Delhi. Similarly, non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles of BS-IV or older standards registered outside Delhi are now prohibited from entering the city.

Earlier restrictions applied only to BS-III vehicles. However, exemptions remain in place for persons with disabilities, who are allowed to use BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars in Delhi and adjoining areas, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar. After the implementation of these restrictions, checking has been intensified in different locations of the national capital, a senior police officer said.

Barricades placed at entry points

There are over 10 entry points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will not be allowed to enter into the city, the officer said. Barricades have been placed at multiple locations and vehicles are being stopped under a special drive to verify their registration and age, the officer added. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 379 at 4 pm on Monday. The poor air quality, primarily caused by adverse weather conditions, typically persists from November to January.

As part of the revised plan, schools and colleges in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar are mandatorily required to shift classes up to Class V to hybrid mode under GRAP Stage III restrictions. Students and parents have the option to choose online education wherever it is available.

