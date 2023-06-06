Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued; Sarita Vihar flyover to remain closed for 50 days from tomorrow- DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Sarita Vihar flyover to remain closed for 50 Days

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory announcing the closure of the Sarita Vihar flyover for 50 days as the Public Works Department (PWD) will start repairing work. The repair work will start on Wednesday (June 7) and will continue for the next 50 days.

Other transport routes close to the flyover will continue to operate as before. The repair work will be done in 4 phases. In the first and the second phase, the part of the flyover going from Ashram towards Badarpur will be repaired. While the part from Badarpur to Ashram will be repaired in the third and fourth phase.

According to the traffic advisory, the number of vehicles on the roads may increase due to the work of the flyover. So, it was advised by the traffic police that people going to the railway stations, bus stand, and airport should leave their homes before some extra time. The construction work of the first and second phase will be carried out from June 7 to July 1, while the third and fourth phase's work will be done from July 2 to July 26.

