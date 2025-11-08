Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Samay Raina's stand-up comedy shows at IGI Stadium Delhi traffic advisory: Entry for attendees will be through designated gates: Gate Nos. 7 and 8 via Velodrome Road; Gates 21, 22, 23, 16, and 18 via MGM Road. Parking is strictly for vehicles with valid labels displayed prominently on the windscreen showing vehicle numbers will be available.

New Delhi:

With popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s highly anticipated live shows, “Still Alive and Unfiltered,” scheduled for November 8 and 9 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory announcing traffic diversions and restrictions in the area to manage expected heavy traffic flow.

To ensure smooth movement and public convenience, restrictions will be in place from 1:00 pm to 11:00 pm on both days. No heavy vehicles will be allowed between Rajghat and IP Marg. Commuters are advised to avoid crowded routes such as IP Marg (MGM Road), Vikas Marg, and Ring Road segments between Rajghat and IP Depot during event hours.

Entry and parking arrangements

Entry for attendees will be through designated gates: Gate Nos. 7 and 8 via Velodrome Road; Gates 21, 22, 23, 16, and 18 via MGM Road. Limited parking, strictly for vehicles with valid parking labels displayed prominently on the windscreen showing vehicle numbers, will be available near the stadium. Vehicles lacking proper parking authorization will not be allowed inside the venue premises.

Parking label holders are advised to approach via Ring Road with entry to parking lots from MGM Road. Moreover, parking along Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover in both carriageways will be prohibited during the events. Unauthorized parked vehicles will be towed and owners prosecuted as per law.​

Event details

Samay Raina’s shows are slated to bring laughter and entertainment to thousands at the main arena (Gym) of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, expected to draw large crowds. The Delhi Traffic Police recommends the public plan their commute accordingly and consider alternate routes to avoid inconvenience during this period.​