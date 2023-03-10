Traffic Police announces closure of Chirag Delhi carriageways for THESE MANY days | READ

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI TRAFFIC ADVISARY Delhi Traffic Police announces closure of Chirag Delhi Flyover carriageways for 50 days, issues advisory

Chirag Delhi flyover news : Starting from March 12, 2023, commuters in Delhi are advised to take note of a traffic advisory that may impact their daily commute. The Delhi Traffic Police has announced the closure of the carriageways of Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road for 50 days for repairs.

According to the advisory, the repairs will be undertaken by the Public Works Department (GNCT of Delhi) and will take 25 days for each carriageway. The closure of one carriageway will increase the volume of traffic on the other carriageway, and may cause inconvenience to the general public.

To minimize the impact of the closure, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued diversions and alternative routes for commuters.If commuters are travelling from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi and their destination is Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony, or other nearby areas, they should take a right turn from under Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg until they reach Moolchand Hospital Flyover.

If commuters are driving from IIT Delhi to Nehru Place, and heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place, they are recommended to either turn left from Panchsheel Flyover to reach August Kranti Marg and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover to get to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. Another option is to turn left from IIT Flyover to Aurobindo Marg and then take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover to reach Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

To ensure that traffic flows smoothly on the stretch, heavy and commercial vehicles may face limitations on their movement towards the Chirag Delhi Flyover on the Outer Ring Road as and when deemed necessary.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters heading to railway stations, airport, hospitals, and other destinations to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays. The closure of the carriageway may cause inconvenience to the general public, and the Delhi Traffic Police has urged everyone to cooperate with them and follow the diversions and alternative routes.

The repairs of the carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi Flyover will be taken up first, followed by the repairs of the carriageway from IIT Delhi Flyover to Nehru Place. The Delhi Traffic Police has requested everyone to follow traffic rules and regulations and cooperate with them to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the repairs.

The closure of the Chirag Delhi Flyover carriageways may be inconvenient for some commuters, but it is necessary for the safety and maintenance of the flyover. The Delhi Traffic Police has assured the public that the repairs will be completed within the stipulated time frame, and they will continue to monitor the traffic situation during the repair period.

FAQs:

Q1: What is the reason for the closure of Chirag Delhi Flyover?

The Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road is being closed for 50 days for repairs by the Public Works Department (GNCT of Delhi). The repairs will be taken up in two phases, with each carriageway taking 25 days.

Q2: Q: What measures does the Delhi Traffic Police take to promote road safety?

A: The Delhi Traffic Police takes various measures to promote road safety, such as organizing awareness campaigns, conducting regular checks on vehicles and drivers, and enforcing strict penalties for traffic violations.

