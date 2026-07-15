Delhi traffic cop killed after speeding car hits him on duty, driver absconds

New Delhi:

A Delhi Traffic Police head constable died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car while on duty in the national capital on Tuesday evening. The driver fled the scene with the vehicle after the collision, and police have launched a search to trace the accused.

The incident took place on the Main GT Karnal Road near Singhu village. The injured officer was rushed to a hospital in Narela, where doctors declared him dead.

Head constable hit by speeding car while on duty

The deceased has been identified as Head Constable Amit, who was posted with the Narela Traffic Circle.

According to police, the accident occurred on Tuesday evening while Amit was performing his official duties on the Main GT Karnal Road near Singhu village.

A speeding car allegedly hit the traffic police officer before the driver fled the spot along with the vehicle.

Driver on the run, police begin investigation

Following the collision, Amit was immediately taken to a hospital in Narela for treatment.

However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Efforts are underway to identify and trace the absconding car driver.

Another fatal hit-and-run in Delhi

The latest incident comes just days after another fatal hit-and-run was reported in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden.

According to police, 35-year-old Uday Mahato, a resident of Khyala, died after a speeding SUV allegedly hit him while he was standing by the roadside with a friend on Saturday night.

Police said Mahato's friend escaped unhurt and immediately informed the victim's family before taking him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The SUV driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

Mahato's family, including his wife and two children, has demanded the immediate arrest of the driver responsible.

Police registered a case after reaching the spot and said efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and trace the accused driver.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the area and recording statements of witnesses to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal crash.

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