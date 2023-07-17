As Yamuna level recedes, THESE roads now open for traffic but some still closed | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi traffic advisory

Delhi traffic advisory: As the flood situation in Delhi began to improve, some roads were opened for traffic movement in the national capital. According to a traffic advisory, several roads have been opened, while some are still closed for commuters. Meanwhile, Delhi PWD Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Sunday claimed that the Yamuna River water level is decreasing rapidly and the government is hoping that it can go below the danger mark soon.

These roads opened for traffic movement:

Bhairon Marg has been opened.

Ring Road is opened from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover to Rajghat for light vehicles

Ring Road from Shanti Van to Monkey Bridge

Ring Road is opened from ISBT Kashmiri Gate towards Timarpur and Civil line Mall Road side

One Carriageway from Hanuman Setu to Salim Garh bypass to IP Flyover

Old Iron Bridge Pushta to Shamshan Ghat

Outer Ring Road from Mukarba to Wazirabad both Carriageways have been opened

Old Iron Bridge Pushta to Shamshan Ghat

The following roads are still closed:

Ring Road from Shanti Van to Monkey Bridge - Yamuna Bazar-ISBT

Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila to Hanuman Setu

Carriageway from IP College to Chandgi Ram Akhara

Carriageway from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Shanti Van

ALSO READ: Weather Updates: Yamuna expected to recede below 'danger mark'; IMD issues orange alert for Himachal

The advisory further said that the entry of heavy goods vehicles has been banned from various Delhi borders, including Singhu, Tikri, Rajokari, Badarpur, Chilla, Gazipur, Loni, Apsara and Bhopura. "There are no restrictions on vehicles carrying essential commodities and relief materials," it added. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of the high alert issued by the administration.

NDRF deployed 17 teams in flood-affected areas

It should be noted here that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams for rescue work in flood-affected districts in Delhi. 1606 people have been rescued. Moreover, 7241 people and 956 livestock have been evacuated by the NDRF teams. Further, pre-hospital treatment has been given to 908 rescued persons. Around 26,401 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of six districts of Delhi, out of which around 21,504 people are staying in 44 camps (including temporary relief camps as well as Pucca Buildings like schools, community centres). The rest of the evacuated people have shifted to the places of their choice like their relatives’ houses or rented accommodations.

(With inputs from ANI)