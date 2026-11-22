New Delhi:

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place across several parts of Delhi on Monday due to VIP movement at Rajghat and religious processions marking the Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories asking commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid affected stretches wherever possible. Traffic regulations may be implemented near Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat between 10 am and 11 am, depending on the movement of VIPs and the prevailing traffic situation. Separately, a Nagar Kirtan procession organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee will pass through several busy areas of central and north Delhi.

The traffic police have also announced special arrangements for north Delhi from 3 pm onwards. Commuters travelling through Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Roshanara Road, Shakti Nagar and the Outer Ring Road are advised to check the affected routes before stepping out.

Delhi traffic advisory: Restrictions near Rajghat

In view of VIP movement at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat, traffic restrictions and diversions may be introduced between 10 am and 11 am on Monday, depending on traffic conditions.

The affected locations may include ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover.

The following roads may face traffic restrictions or diversions:

BSZ Marg between ITO Chowk and Delhi Gate

Ring Road between Shantivan Chowk and IP Flyover

Asaf Ali Road between Delhi Gate and Netaji Subhash Marg

Nishad Raj Marg from Shantivan Chowk

Ranjit Singh Flyover from Guru Nanak Chowk

Ring Road bypass from Rajghat DTC Depot

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, allow additional travel time and avoid these routes during the advisory period wherever possible.

Nagar Kirtan procession on Prakash Gurpurab: Routes and affected areas

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a separate advisory for the Nagar Kirtan procession being organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Gurpurab. The procession will begin at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk and proceed towards Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib on GT Karnal Road, where it will conclude.

The procession route will pass through the following areas:

Chandni Chowk

Fatehpuri

Khari Baoli

Naya Bazar Chowk

Peeli Kothi Road

Pul Mithai

Zorawar Singh Marg

Barf Khana Chowk

Pul Bangash Metro Station

Roshanara Road

Ghanta Ghar

Shakti Nagar Chowk

Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib, GT Karnal Road

Traffic regulation and diversions may be implemented along these stretches and at nearby roads, depending on the movement of the procession. The affected locations may include Chandni Chowk, Town Hall, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Qutub Road Chowk, Pul Dufferin, Pul Mithai, Zorawar Singh Marg, Barf Khana Chowk, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Sabzi Mandi, Pul Bangash, Roshanara Road, Roshanara Park, Ghanta Ghar, Shakti Nagar Chowk, Nagia Park Roundabout, Roop Nagar and GT Karnal Road near Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib.

North Delhi traffic advisory: Diversions from 3 pm

In a separate advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said special traffic arrangements would be in place across several roads in north Delhi from 3 pm on Monday. Restrictions and diversions may affect the stretch from Wazirabad Flyover to Shalimar Bagh Y-Point, along with Shamnath Marg, Lok Niwas Marg, Under Hill Road, Rajpur Road, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Dr Karnwal Marg and the Outer Ring Road up to Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

The following traffic points may also face regulation or diversions, depending on the prevailing situation:

Wazirabad Flyover

Below Wazirabad Flyover

IP Red Light

Shamnath Marg-Boulevard Road T-Point

Khyber Pass

Yudhishthir Setu Y-Point

Below Yudhishthir Setu

Chandgi Ram Akhara

St Stephen's College Red Light

Rani Jhansi Flyover

Barf Khana Chowk

Old GT Karnal Road

Heavy and commercial vehicles may be diverted from these points if required.

What should commuters keep in mind?

With VIP movement, the Nagar Kirtan procession and special traffic arrangements scheduled across different parts of Delhi, commuters may experience delays on several important roads on Monday. Those travelling towards Rajghat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Shakti Nagar and North Delhi should account for possible diversions and allow extra time for their journeys.

The traffic police have advised commuters to follow on-road instructions and plan their routes to avoid inconvenience.

(Input: PTI)

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