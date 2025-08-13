Delhi traffic advisory issued on Thursday due to Janmashtami, Tazia processions, check details Delhi Traffic Advisory: Traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced on Chelmsford Road, Arakashan Road, and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road during the events.

New Delhi:

Delhi traffic advisory has been issued and restrictions have been imposed on Thursday due to Janmashtami, Tazia processions. In a statement, Delhi Police said the traffic movement in Delhi’s Paharganj area will be affected on Thursday afternoon due to the Janmashtami and Tazia processions. The advisory highlighted that the Paharganj samuhik shobha yatra for Janmashtami and the Tazia procession will happen on August 14, with restrictions and diversions commencing from 1.30 pm.

Know the timing of Janmashtami, Tazia procession

The Janmashtami procession will start from Mandir Shri Bankey Bihari Ji in Sangatrasan Bazar, Paharganj, and pass through Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Chuna Mandi, Main Bazar, Munja Chowk, and Arakashan Road.

The Tazia procession is set to begin at Ajmeri Gate, Pul Paharganj, and DBG Road, directing towards Chelmsford Road and the New Delhi Railway Station, the advisory informed.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check restrictions

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced on Chelmsford Road, Arakashan Road, and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road during the events.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches during the procession timings to prevent delays and congestion, plan their journeys in advance, and follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed on duty.

In another development, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15 on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebrations .

Restrictions were imposed on our borders from 10 last night, under which we do not allow any commercial vehicles to enter Delhi. These restrictions will remain in place until the arrangements at Red Fort are over... We have restrictions on the ring road that goes towards Raj Ghat because there is movement of VIPs there...," said Delhi Police Additional CP Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Gupta.

