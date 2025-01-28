Delhi traffic advisory issued for repair work on Yudhister Setu till March 27: Check route diversions

Tuesday, January 28, 2025
     
Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 New Delhi Published : Jan 28, 2025 8:06 IST, Updated : Jan 28, 2025 8:06 IST
New Delhi: A Delhi traffic advisory has been issued in view of the repair and rehabilitation work on the Yudhister Setu from January 27 to March 27.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check route diversions

As per the advisory, the traffic will be diverted from the Kashmiri Gate metro station gate number-5, near Monastery Market, Pataleshwar Mandir, and Shastri Park red light on need basis.

Traffic restrictions, regulation, and diversion may be imposed on the Yudhister Setu, Boulevard Road, and Sham Nath Marg and surrounding areas from January 27 to March 27, it said.

The repair and rehabilitation work is being carried out by the Public Works Department.

It is advised to avoid the above-mentioned roads and stretches, if feasible.

Commuters travelling to the Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Red Fort and Tis Hazari Courts should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on route, it said.

The advisory further stated that the vehicles should only be parked in designated places.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

