Delhi traffic advisory issued for 'Dharam Sabha' at Red Fort on Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Check routes to avoid

Delhi traffic advisory: Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Dharam Sabha and Shobha Yatra scheduled at the Red Fort ground and cautioned commuters about possible restrictions and diversions. As per the advisory, the event is being organised to mark the 648th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji. The Dharam Sabha will take place at 15 August Park near Red Fort on Wednesday from 12 pm onwards, followed by a grand Shobha Yatra (procession).

A significant turnout of devotees is expected, which may lead to congestion and traffic disruptions in surrounding areas. Authorities have urged commuters to plan their routes accordingly and follow real-time traffic updates for a hassle-free journey.

Traffic will be diverted on THESE routes:

Netaji Subhash Marg

SPM Marg

DGB Road

Guru Ravidas Marg

Rani Jhansi Road

Routes to avoid from 11 am onwards:

Subhash Park T-Point

Shanti Van Chowk

Fatehpuri T-Point

Rohtak T-Point

Round about Jhandewalan

Plan journey on these routes in advance:

Old Delhi Railway Station

ISBT

Red Fort

Chandni Chowk

Tis Hazari Court

Commuters urged to use public transport

In its advisory, the Delhi Police has advised commuters to use public transport wherever possible to reduce road congestion. Park vehicles only at designated parking lots and avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow, it added. In case of any unusual/unidentified objects or suspicious persons, immediately inform the police control room (PCR) or traffic personnel on duty, the advisory added.

Public holiday on 'Guru Ravidas Jayanti'

It should be noted here that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declared February 12 as a public holiday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. This marks a shift from the previous practice, where the day was observed as a 'Restricted Holiday' (RH) which allowed employees the option to take leave or work.

With this decision, all government offices and institutions in Delhi will remain closed on February 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas. The move is expected to be welcomed by devotees and followers of Guru Ravidas, who observe the day with great spiritual significance.

