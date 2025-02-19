Delhi traffic advisory issued for CM oath-taking ceremony on Feb 20: Check restriction, diversions Delhi Traffic Advisory: Police said several VVIPs/VIPs will attend the oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Ground and a large gathering is also expected. Hence, to manage the traffic during this event, certain diversions and restrictions will be in place, police said.

A Delhi traffic advisory has been issued and restrictions imposed for commuters who are planning to travel in the national capital on Thursday, February 20. The day assumes significance as the New Delhi Chief Minister will take oath at the Ramlila Ground on February 20, and the hundreds and thousands of guests are expected to attend the grand event.

“Because of the swearing-in ceremony of CM of Delhi on February 20, 2025 at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi, special traffic arrangements have been made," Delhi police said while sharing details.

In the traffic advisory, the Delhi Police said several VVIPs/VIPs will attend the oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Ground and a large gathering is also expected. Hence, to manage the traffic during this event, certain diversions and restrictions will be in place, police said.

Delhi traffic advisory: List of routes to avoid

Traffic restrictions will be enforced from 7 am to 4 pm on key roads to manage the huge traffic rush during the oath-taking ceremony. The list of routes to avoid include:

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (from ITO to Delhi Gate)

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

Aruna Asaf Ali Road

Minto Road (from roundabout Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk)

Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate

Ajmeri Gate to roundabout Kamla Market

In the advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said the commuters must use public transport to minimise congestion and park only in designated areas. Commuters have also been advised to avoid roadside parking and report any suspicious objects or activities. People who are travelling to New Delhi Railway Station should use the Paharganj side and avoid the Ajmeri Gate route.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check route diversions

Subhash Park T-Point

Raj Ghat

Delhi Gate

ITO

Ajmeri Gate

Ranjeet Singh Flyover

Bhavbhuti Marg - DDU Marg Red Light

Round About Jhandewalan

Delhi Traffic Advisory: General instructions for commuters