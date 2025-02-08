Delhi traffic advisory issued for assembly election counting today: Check list of routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PHOTO Check Delhi traffic advisory today.

Delhi traffic advisory has been issued for assembly election counting on Saturday. Ahead of the counting of the votes, the Delhi Traffic Police announced temporary road closures on Dr Sahib Singh Verma Marg to facilitate the movement of official vehicles during the Delhi Legislative Assembly election counting day. Delhi Traffic Police said the traffic restrictions will be in effect from 4 am onwards.

The development comes as the counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections will begin at 8 am. This time, the AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check list of routes to avoid

Ghewra Mor (On Rohtak Road) to Kanjhawala Chowk

Kanjhawala Chowk to Ghewra Mor (On Rohtak Road)

Delhi traffic advisory: Check alternate routes

Main Rohtak Road: Use Rohtak Road for smoother traffic movement.

Rani Khera Road: Take Rani Khera Road to reach Rohtak Road efficiently.

Delhi traffic advisory for commuters: