Delhi traffic advisory issued as Kanwar Yatra 2025 begins today: Check list of routes to avoid

New Delhi:

Delhi traffic advisory issued as Kanwar Yatra 2025, the yearly pilgrimage by devotees of Lord Shiva is set to take place across Northern India, starting from Friday. As part of the preparations, authorities in various states have undertaken various steps including mandatory QR code stickers for eateries, drones to monitor the pilgrims, and zero tolerance for meat and alcohol.

Kanwar Yatra 2025 traffic advisory: Check details

A massivecrowd of devotees, who travel to the Ganga river to collect the scared Gangajal and bring it back to their local Shiva temples, are expected in Delhi from various borders.

The group of Kanwariyas is expected to enter Delhi from Wazirabad Road, GT Road, Loni Road, NH-24, Road Number 56, Kalindi Kunj Road, Mathura Road, Ring Road, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Rani Jhansi Road, Ridge Road, and Dhaula Kuan.

Various other areas where traffic jams are expected include Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Firni Road, Zakhira, Rohtak Road, Madipur, Peeragarhi, Nangloi, Madhuban Chowk, Mukarba Chowk, Keshopur Mandi, Janakpuri, Pankh Road, Devprakash Shastri Marg, Geeta Colony Pushta Road, Salimgarh Bypass, Indralok, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Barf Khana Chowk, Boulevard Road, Azad Market, Gokulpuri Flyover, 66 Foota Road, Maujpur Chowk, Seelampur Metro Station, Welcome, and Shahdara.

Kanwar Yatra 2025 traffic advisory: List of routes to avoid

Maharajpur Border or Ghazipur Border with Haryana via Road No. 56, Ghazipur roundabout

NH-24, Ring Road and Mathura Road via Badarpur Border

Kalindi Kunj via Mathura Road via Badarpur Border

ISBT on Ring Road via Majnu Ka Tila

Mukarba Chowk and NH-1 towards Singhu Border or Tikri Border

According to information from the capital city's traffic police department, devotees are likely to enter the city through the Apsara Border, Bhopura Border, Loni Border, Maharajpur Border, Kalindi Kunj Border, Ghazipur Border and Chilla Border, as News18 quoted traffic police officials.

Kanwar Yatra 2025 traffic advisory: Check restrictions

Vehicles coming from NIB, Model Town, Chhijarsi, and Taj Highway and those using the MP-01 elevated road, might be diverted to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles coming from Loni, Tulsi Niketan, Seemapuri, and Anand Vihar borders, will be barred from entering Ghaziabad to keep traffic disruptions at bay.