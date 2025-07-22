Delhi traffic advisory for Kanwar Yatra: Key routes closed on Shivratri eve, check details here A detailed traffic advisory has been issued, outlining several road closures and suggesting alternative routes for commuters. The advisory highlights that a heavy footfall of Kanwariyas is anticipated at the Hanuman Mandir located in the Yamuna Bazar area, which could cause severe traffic snarls.

New Delhi:

In view of the massive Kanwar Yatra rush on the eve of Shivratri, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions across the national capital. On Tuesday, authorities informed that the movement of buses and commercial vehicles will be curtailed from 9 am to 12 midnight to manage the expected surge of devotees.

A detailed traffic advisory has been issued, outlining several road closures and suggesting alternative routes for commuters. The advisory highlights that a heavy footfall of Kanwariyas is anticipated at the Hanuman Mandir located in the Yamuna Bazar area, which could cause severe traffic snarls.

Key stretches along the Ring Road, including Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Yudhister Setu, and Boulevard Road, are expected to experience intense congestion. Commuters have been urged to plan their travel accordingly, remain patient, and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed across the city to ensure smooth movement during this spiritual gathering.

Vehicular movement to be restricted on these routes:

Yudhister Setu: Tis Hazari to Shahdara

Boulevard Road: From ISBT Kashmiri Gate towards Tis Hazari

Lothian Road: From GPO Chowk to ISBT Kashmiri Gate

Diversions at key locations

To regulate the flow of traffic, diversions will be put in place at key locations, including Kashmiri Gate metro station's gate no. 5 on Boulevard Road near the ascending foot of Yudhister Setu, near the out gate of ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road, and at GPO Chowk, it said. These diversions are intended to redirect commercial vehicles away from the heavily congested areas and towards alternative routes, it added.

Alternate route from Hanuman Mandir

Traffic police said commercial vehicles coming from the Hanuman Mandir side via Ring Road and headed towards Tis Hazari will be diverted from the out gate of ISBT Kashmiri Gate. These vehicles will take a longer route via Ring Road, Yamuna Marg, Raj Niwas Marg, Rajpur Road, Dr. Karnwal Road and reach Baraf Khana Chowk, from where they can continue towards their destinations, they said.

Buses and commercial vehicles coming from the Tis Hazari side and moving towards Yudhister Setu will also be rerouted, the advisory said. They will be diverted from Kashmiri Gate metro station's gate no. 5 and redirected to Ring Road, from where they will take a left turn, make a U-turn near monastery and continue on Ring Road past Hanuman Mandir. From there, they will proceed towards Outer Ring Road, Akshardham Mandir and then NH-24, it said.



