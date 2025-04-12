Delhi traffic advisory for Hanuman Jayanti: Check key routes to be affected, alternate roads As per the advisory, a large number of devotees are expected to visit the Hanuman Mandir in Jamuna Bazar throughout the day, with several processions and religious programmes planned in the area.

Hanuman Jayanti traffic advisory: The Delhi traffic Police has issued an advisory detailing traffic restrictions and diversions on key routes in the national capital in view of Hanuman Jayanti celebrated on Saturday.

As per the advisory, a large number of devotees are expected to visit the Hanuman Mandir in Jamuna Bazar throughout the day, with several processions and religious programmes planned in the area.

Check key routes where traffic movement will be affected during the day:

SPM Marg from Hanuman Mandir to Chhatta Rail Chowk

Ring Road from Shanti Van Chowk to ISBT Kashmiri Gate

Outer Ring Road near Salimgarh Bypass

Netaji Subhash Marg

Traffic diversions might be enforced in routes including the Old Iron Bridge, under Monkey Bridge on Ring Road, Chhatta Rail Chowk, and GPO Chowk, depending on the movement of processions and crowd density, the advisory stated.

The traffic police have advised commuters heading towards Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Courts to plan their travel in advance and be prepared for possible delays.

The advisory also recommended using public transport to travel around the city to help ease road congestion. The traffic police have also requested people to park only in designated parking lots and avoid roadside parking to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

"Please park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Avoid roadside parking to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. If you notice any unusual or unidentified objects or persons in suspicious circumstances, please immediately inform the Police," the advispory read.

Hanuman Jayanti celebrations begin in Delhi

Devotees in large numbers were seen gathering at the Shri Marghal Wale Hanuman Baba Temple in Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti during the early hours of the day. People were also seen at the Hanuman Temple in Delhi's Connaught Place in the morning to offer prayers.

(With PTI inputs)