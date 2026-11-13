Delhi trade fair 2026: Dates, roads to avoid, entry-exit gates, parking and ticket details

The 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi's Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27. With large crowds expected during the 14-day event, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory detailing traffic restrictions, routes likely to face congestion, entry and exit gates, parking arrangements and ticket facilities.

Visitors have been advised to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, instead of private vehicles to reach the venue. Commuters who are not planning to attend the fair have also been asked to avoid certain roads around Bharat Mandapam and take alternative routes to prevent delays.

Delhi trade fair 2026: Roads to avoid

Several major roads around the venue are likely to witness heavy traffic during the fair. According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, these include:

Mathura Road

Bhairon Marg

Ring Road

Sher Shah Road

Purana Qila Road

Bhagwan Das Road

Tilak Marg

People who do not need to visit the trade fair have been advised to stay away from these stretches and use alternative routes. The police have also prohibited stopping and parking on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg throughout the event.

IITF 2026: Entry and exit gates at Bharat Mandapam

Entry arrangements will depend on the type of visitor. From November 14 to 18, business visitors will be allowed to enter through Gates 3, 4, 6 and 10 between 9.30 am and 7.30 pm.

Those arriving on foot can enter through Gates 1, 4, 6 and 10. Visitors can leave the venue through Gates 1, 4, 7, 9 and 10.

Where to buy India International Trade Fair tickets

Visitors can purchase IITF tickets online or at various Delhi Metro stations. However, tickets will not be sold at the Supreme Court Metro station. The restriction has been put in place to help manage crowds at the station.

IITF 2026 parking: Where can visitors park their vehicles?

Private vehicles will not be allowed to park inside the ITPO complex. Those travelling by car can use three designated parking facilities:

ITPO basement: Accessible through the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road tunnel.

Accessible through the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road tunnel. Bhairon Temple parking: An alternative parking facility for visitors.

An alternative parking facility for visitors. Bharat Mandapam Basement-2: Accessible through the Pragati Tunnel and Mathura Road Underpass-4.

Cab and auto pick-up points near Bharat Mandapam

Special arrangements have been made for visitors travelling by taxis and auto-rickshaws. A total of 25 pick-up points have been set up on both sides of Bhairon Marg to make it easier for passengers to board and get off vehicles.

Cab and auto drivers have been instructed not to wait outside the venue's exit gates. Visitors requiring assistance during the fair can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095.

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