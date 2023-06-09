Delhi likely to witness hotter, drier weather over next few days: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi likely to witness hotter, drier weather over the next few days

Delhi weather: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Delhi will experience hotter days with clear skies and dry weather over the next few days. In its latest bulletin, the Met Office did not predict a heatwave for at least a week. It, however, said such conditions may occur at isolated places.

Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

Strong surface winds during the day and very light rains are likely towards night. The IMD had last month predicted normal to below normal monsoon in northwest India which means more drier and hotter days going ahead.

Normal to above-normal maximum temperatures predicted

"During June, normal to above-normal maximum temperatures are likely across most parts of the country, except for the extreme north and some parts of the southern peninsular region," it had said.

The IMD's extended range model guidance shows improved rainfall activity in northwest India in the fourth week of June and the first week of July.

Research shows a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala (MOK) does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India. However, a delay in the MOK is generally associated with a delay in onset at least over the southern states and Mumbai. Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches Delhi by June 27.

ALSO READ: Monsoon arrives in India! IMD confirms onset over Kerala

Southwest monsoon hits India

The southwest monsoon hit India on Thursday with its onset over Kerala, a week later than normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced. Meteorologists earlier said Cyclone 'Biparjoy' had been impacting the intensity of the monsoon and that its onset over Kerala would be "mild". Over the last 150 years, the date of the monsoon onset over Kerala has varied widely, the earliest being May 11 in 1918 and the most delayed being June 18 in 1972, according to IMD data. The southwest monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018.

(With PTI inputs)