New Delhi:

Delhi residents will have to register to receive free electricity, with the government set to launch a dedicated portal in the first week of December. The portal will allow domestic power consumers to register and opt for the subsidy, officials said on Monday. Once the portal is launched, domestic consumers will have to register using the required documents and select the subsidy option. They will be given one month to complete the registration process, a senior government officer said.

Consumers will have to apply for subsidy every year

Domestic electricity consumers will be required to apply for the subsidy afresh every year. Those who fail to register will not be eligible to receive the benefit. Officials said the electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) would verify consumers using their electricity consumer numbers and Aadhaar details.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government introduced the electricity subsidy scheme for domestic consumers in 2022. The benefit is available only to consumers who apply for it.

Under the existing scheme, domestic consumers using up to 200 units of electricity per month receive free power. Those consuming between 201 and 400 units a month are eligible for a 50 per cent subsidy, subject to a maximum benefit of Rs 800.

Delhi's electricity subsidy bill more than doubles

Over the past decade, the Delhi government's expenditure on electricity subsidies has more than doubled as the number of domestic consumers has increased.

As of February, the amount allocated for power subsidy by the Delhi government had reached Rs 4,037.63 crore. For the current financial year (2026-27), the government has allocated Rs 3,500 crore for power subsidy.

The number of electricity consumers in Delhi has increased by around 40 per cent over the past decade, crossing 73 lakh. According to the latest Economic Survey report, domestic consumers account for the largest share, making up 84.1 per cent of the total.

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) noted that the electricity subsidy policy had not adequately benefited needy and underprivileged sections of society. It observed that a large proportion of beneficiaries comprised consumers with relatively high electricity consumption.

(With PTI inputs)

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