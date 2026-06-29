Delhi to launch weekend traffic courts from July 5 to clear pending challans | Details

New Delhi:

People in Delhi will soon have an easier way to settle pending traffic challans. From July 5, special Weekend Traffic Courts (WTCs) will begin functioning across the city. The initiative has been introduced jointly by the Delhi District Courts and the Delhi Traffic Police to speed up the disposal of pending compoundable traffic cases and make the process more convenient for the public.

The special courts will deal with compoundable traffic notices and challans that are currently pending before the virtual court. According to officials, 22 traffic court benches will be set up across 11 district court complexes. Each bench will be able to hear up to 700 compoundable challans or notices during a single sitting.

Facility to be made available at six district courts

The Weekend Traffic Courts will operate on the second Saturday and every Sunday of each month. They will be held at six major district court complexes, including Tis Hazari, Patiala House, Saket, Dwarka, Rohini and Karkardooma.

Officials said the move is aimed at providing a quicker and more accessible system for resolving traffic violations. It is also expected to reduce inconvenience for vehicle owners and encourage people to voluntarily comply with traffic rules.

Up to 20 challans could be disposed

Under the new arrangement, up to 20 eligible compoundable notices or challans linked to a single vehicle can be generated for disposal through the Weekend Traffic Courts.

Members of the public can download their eligible challans through the designated Delhi Traffic Police portal from June 25 and present them before the concerned Weekend Traffic Court for settlement.

Courts to work in two sessions

The courts will work in two sessions each day, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The Delhi Traffic Police believes the initiative will help reduce the large number of pending compoundable challans in virtual courts while giving citizens a convenient option to settle their cases without affecting their regular working days.

The Weekend Traffic Courts are part of wider citizen-focused reforms aimed at improving public services and strengthening the enforcement of traffic laws in the national capital.

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