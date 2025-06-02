Delhi to launch water bill waiver scheme, overhaul sewer system by 2027: Minister Parvesh Verma All unauthorised colonies will have sewer lines by 2027 and the DJB is also working towards a sewerage master plan, said Verma.

New Delhi:

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Monday that the city government is preparing to roll out a new scheme aimed at resolving the issue of inflated water bills, a longstanding concern for residents. Speaking to the media, Verma said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which serves nearly 29 lakh households, is working on a plan to slash domestic water bills by up to 90%.

“We are in the process of introducing a bill waiver scheme very soon. A major overhaul of the billing mechanism is also underway. A new software is being developed to ensure accurate billing, and some technical glitches are currently being resolved,” Verma said.

Sewerage overhaul and future planning

The minister also laid out the government’s plans to improve the city’s sewage infrastructure. He said all unauthorized colonies in the capital will be connected to the sewer system by 2027. To ensure long-term sustainability, the DJB is developing a comprehensive sewerage master plan.

“A global tender for this master plan will be floated soon. It aims to address existing issues while preparing for the future growth of the city,” Verma noted.

Progress in first 100 Days

Marking 100 days of the BJP-led administration in Delhi, Verma provided a progress update across various departments under his charge, including Public Works and Irrigation.

To tackle Delhi’s annual monsoon woes, he said additional water pumps have been installed at vulnerable waterlogging spots across the city. As part of preventive efforts, about 35% of PWD-managed drains have already been desilted, and the remaining are expected to be cleared by June 15. The irrigation department has removed approximately 15 lakh metric tonnes of silt from major drainage systems.

Unified monsoon control room

In anticipation of the monsoon, Verma announced the government’s initiative for a unified emergency response system. “We are working on the principle of ‘One City, One Control Room, One Number’. This season, all monsoon-related responses will be coordinated from a centralized control room at the NDMC Command Center,” he said.

Infrastructure and governance reforms

Verma also highlighted improvements in the city’s infrastructure, mentioning that 100 kilometers of roads have been resurfaced and 2,500 new streetlights have been installed to improve safety and reduce poorly lit areas.

Emphasising a shift in administrative approach, the minister credited the unified BJP governance across municipal, state, and central levels for a smoother-functioning government. “There’s no blame game now. Unlike the previous administration, we are addressing every issue with accountability. All levels of government are working in coordination,” he said.

Earlier this month, Verma had confirmed that the city was divided into 35 zones for targeted desilting work, an ongoing effort to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

With the bill waiver scheme, sewerage revamp, and monsoon readiness plans in place, the Delhi government appears to be positioning itself to deliver on key infrastructure and civic issues ahead of the upcoming rains.

(PTI inputs)