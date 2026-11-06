Delhi to host 'Dilli Ki Diwali' on November 6 and 7, CM Rekha to inaugurate; Kapil Mishra announces drone show

As India prepares to celebrate Diwali, the Delhi government has decided to celebrate the festival of lights in a unique way. It has decided to host a two-day event titled 'Dilli Ki Diwali' on November 6 and 7 at the Central Park in Connaught Place (CP). The Delhi government's tourism department will organize the event.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will inaugurate the event at 6 pm on November 6. During the two-day event, Central Park will host various cultural and religious functions from 6 pm to 10 pm each day. A large gathering of people is expected to attend the event.

"The Delhi government is organizing a grand Diwali celebration at Connaught Place. The event will take place at Central Park, Connaught Place, on the evenings of November 6th and 7th. In recent days, attempts have been made to create a negative atmosphere through various protests and demonstrations in Connaught Place and other parts of Delhi," Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra told reporters on Wednesday.

Ramayana-themed show, drone visuals

A grand drone show is going to be the biggest highlight of the two-day event. Using modern technology, the drones would depict the journey of Lord Ram in the sky, which would help people enjoy a mesmerizing view. Apart from this, a grand Ganesh-Lakshmi Maha Aarti, Deepotsav, and other cultural performances would take place.

"To counter this and infuse energy and enthusiasm, we are organizing this Diwali festival in collaboration with various market associations and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across the city. The Delhi government is partnering with all major markets in the capital to host these celebrations. Furthermore, a spectacular drone show will be held at Central Park, Connaught Place, on both days," Mishra said.

'Bhajan Clubbing' on November 7 and a rangoli competition

A unique and innovative concept titled 'Bhajan Clubbing' will be organised on day two of the event. Under this, traditional music and bhajans will be played in a modern way, allowing the youth to connect with the cultural roots of the country.

A rangoli competition would also be organised during the 'Dilli Ki Diwali' event, which will be held amidst tight security. The rangolis would be created with eco-friendly materials, and the winners would be awarded a cash prize by the Delhi government.