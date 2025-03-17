Delhi to get anti-eve teasing squads: Police to launch 'Shistachar' to curb crimes against women Delhi Police anti-eve teasing squad: Women's safety remains a major concern in Delhi. In response, 'Shishtachar', anti-eve teasing squads, will soon be formed in the capital, modeled on Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Romeo Squad.

Delhi Police anti-eve teasing squad: To curb crime against women in the national capital, Delhi Police have announced the launch of 'anti-eve-teasing' or 'Shistachar' squads in all districts. These squads will comprise trained personnel tasked with preventing, deterring, and responding to such offences on a real-time basis.

The squads have been asked to focus on enforcing the law rather than imposing personal or cultural morality on individuals. The initiative is a part of Delhi Police's efforts to curb crimes against women, including eve-teasing, molestation, and other forms of harassment.

Who all are part of the squad?

According to an order signed by Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora on March 8, each district will have at least two anti-eve teasing squads, which will be supervised bythe Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from the district's Crime Against Women Cell.

One Inspector

One Sub-Inspector (Male/female -Direct)

Four Female Police Officers (from ranks of Assistant Sub-Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable)

Five Male police officers (from ranks of Assistant Sub-Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable)

One police personnel from Special Staff or Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS), to be earmarked with the squad, for technical assistance, whenever required.

Each squad would be provided with one four-wheeler and adequate two-wheelers.

Executive directions

The following directions should be meticulously compiled:

The District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCsP) shall identify hotspots and vulnerable areas posing risks to women's safety. A list of such areas identified by the district DCPs should be shared with the DCP of Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC).

The deployment roster will be prepared by Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), Crime Against Women (CAW) Units, and approved by DCP SPUWAC on a weekly basis.

The squad should routinely move around in vulnerable areas and conduct drives in at least two vulnerable points every day, including surprise checks on public transport. They should rotate across these points systematically, ensuring complete coverage of all such areas in their jurisdiction over a period of time.

The squads will operate with a multi-faceted approach involving prevention, intervention, and victim assistance.

The squads will deploy plain-clothed female police officers to identify and deter perpetrators.

The squads shall conduct surprise checks in public transport and interact with DTC drivers, conductors, and passengers and motivate them to report such incidents.

They should collaborate with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), and local volunteers to enhance vigilance and identify more vulnerable spots, the squad will focus on victim protection, ensuring survivors don't face public scrutiny.

It is recommended that district DCsP ensure that personnel in these squads remain sensitive and empathetic.

The squad must focus on enforcing the law rather than imposing personal or cultural morality on individuals.

