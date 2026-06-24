Delhi to get 270 km of smooth roads soon, traffic jams will be reduced: Check project cost

New Delhi:

Here comes a piece of good news for the people of the national capital. The roads in the city will look beautiful soon as the Delhi government will take up repair of around 270 km of roads across the capital at the cost of Rs 657 crore, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday. Rekha Gupta, who chaired a meeting of the expenditure and finance committee on the day, directed officials to upload geo-tagged photographs before, during and after execution of the roadway works to monitor progress.

Delhi govt committed to constructing stronger roads

"The government is committed to constructing stronger and longer-lasting roads while ensuring transparency in execution. All projects would carry a five-year defect liability period, under which contractors would be responsible for maintenance after completion. Any pothole developing during this period will have to be repaired within 48 hours," Gupta said.

Focus will be on environmental conservation alongside road safety and CAQM standards for dust control will be strictly adhered to. The Chief Minister stated that this project would make the capital's roads safer, more durable, and superior in quality. This decision will improve the quality of several major roads in East, North, and South Delhi and enable the strengthening of road infrastructure in line with modern standards.

These roads to be repaired soon in Delhi

The major stretches identified for repairs in East Delhi are Road Number 66 from the Seelampur red light on GT Road to the Gokalpuri red light, the Outer Ring Road stretch from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Wazirabad, BBM Road, GT Road and Avtar Singh Marg.

"In North Delhi, works will be undertaken on Pankha Road (Bhagwan Mandir Marg), Satguru Ram Singh Marg, Lala Ganesh Das Khatri Marg, Major Sudesh Marg and Old Pankha Road," Gupta said in a statement.

In South Delhi, the project will cover stretches including SSN Marg, Mandi Road, Barapullah Elevated Road (Phase-I), Nelson Mandela Marg and Pankha Road.

Rs 147.08 crore earmarked for 58.29 km of roads

Officials said Rs 147.08 crore has been earmarked for strengthening 58.29 km of roads in East Maintenance Zone, while Rs 247.31 crore and Rs 263.61 crore has been set aside for 104.42 km and 107.92 km, respectively, in the North and South zone.

"The project will involve cold milling of damaged road surfaces, laying of dense bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete layers, along with road markings, signages, reflectors, safety barriers and kerb channel works for drainage management, the statement said.

A key feature of the initiative is introduction of a zone-wise composite tendering system, replacing the conventional road-wise tender model. The chief minister said the new system would encourage participation of reputed construction firms, facilitate deployment of advanced machinery and improve monitoring and accountability.

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