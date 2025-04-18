Delhi to add 250 new electric buses to DTC fleet from April 22, CM Rekha Gupta to flag off As per the information, all the new buses joining the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet are air-conditioned in order to provide comfort and sustainability for daily commuters. Among the 250 vehicles, more than 150 will be mini electric buses.

New Delhi:

In a major push towards greener public transport, the Delhi government is all set to roll out over 250 new electric buses in the city starting April 22. The induction ceremony will be flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Singh. As per officials, this would be a significant step in Delhi's ongoing efforts to curb pollution and modernise its public transport system.

As per the information, all the new buses joining the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet are air-conditioned in order to provide comfort and sustainability for daily commuters. Among the 250 vehicles, more than 150 will be mini electric buses -- each about 9 meters in length -- specifically designed to efficiently navigate through the city's congested and narrow lanes.

Last month, the Delhi government announced an ambitious plan to transition its entire public bus fleet to electric-driven by 2027, positioning the national capital as a leader in sustainable urban mobility. Speaking to the media, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the initiative is a key part of the government's 100-day plan to improve public transport in the city.

Delhi govt aims to add over 1,000 electric buses to DTC fleet

Announcing the plan, Singh emphasised that more than 1,000 electric buses, in nine-metre and 12-metre configurations, would be added to the fleet from April. The government is also focusing on route rationalisation and improved infrastructure to ensure a seamless transition without inconveniencing commuters, he added. The transport minister also reaffirmed that the free ride scheme for women will continue. Additionally, revenue generation measures are being implemented to make the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) financially self-sufficient by the next fiscal year, he said.

(Inputs from Ila Kazmi)

