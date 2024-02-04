Delhi: Three persons found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dwarka's Dabri

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC A police probe is launched into the matter

Three people were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Dwarka's Dabri area in Delhi on Saturday evening, said the police officials.

Two of the deceased were identified as Sonu and Amit – were siblings, while the identity of the third is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Sonu and Amit, both from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, were staying in a rented accommodation in Dabri, the officials said adding the duo used to run a 'chhole bhature' vend in the locality.

Prima facie, it appears that the third man was a helper at their shop, they added.

"On Saturday evening, Sonu and Amit and one unidentified person were found lying dead in their house," a police officer said.

All three were aged between 25 and 30 years, the officer said.

A mini LPG gas knob was found turned on in the house, but the cause of the death is yet to be known, he added.

The deceased had also consumed liquor late at night, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination and inquest proceedings are being conducted, another officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues orange alert in this region