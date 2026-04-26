42 degrees Celsius heat triggers yellow alert in Delhi, IMD says rain likely to cool from tomorrow

New Delhi:

Delhi reeled under its first citywide heatwave of the season on Saturday, with temperatures soaring across multiple parts of the capital. The base weather station at Safdarjung recorded a scorching 42.8°C, which is 5.1 degrees above normal. Four out of five key weather stations met the criteria set by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for declaring a heatwave across the city.

Different parts of Delhi saw equally harsh conditions:

Ridge recorded the highest at 44.5°C

Ayanagar touched 43.2°C

Lodhi Road logged 42.6°C

Palam reported 42.5°C

These readings were all well above normal levels, confirming the severity of the heatwave. This is also the highest April temperature at Safdarjung in four years, nearing the 43.5°C recorded in April 2022.

What counts as a heatwave?

According to IMD rules, a heatwave is declared when:

Temperature crosses 40°C and is at least 4.5°C above normal, or

It reaches 45°C, regardless of deviation

For a citywide heatwave, at least two stations including Safdarjung must meet this criteria. Saturday clearly crossed that threshold.

The heat wasn’t limited to the daytime. Nights also stayed unusually warm:

Safdarjung: 25.2°C

Palam: 26.8°C

With no rainfall recorded, the heat continued to build up, making conditions uncomfortable round the clock.

Weather experts say the current heatwave is driven by:

Dry northwesterly winds

Strong solar heating

These are typical factors behind early summer heatwaves in northwest India, especially during April.

When will Delhi get relief?

There’s some good news but not immediately. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, warning that heatwave conditions may continue for one more day. However, a shift is expected from April 27 onwards, when:

Easterly winds may bring moisture

Cloud cover and thunderstorms could develop

Temperatures may drop by 2–4°C

Light rain, gusty winds (up to 50 kmph), and thunderstorms are expected between April 27 and 29, offering partial relief.

AQI also takes a hit

As the heat intensified, Delhi’s air quality worsened too. The Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 243, placing it in the “poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Pollution levels are expected to remain poor through Sunday, adding to the discomfort.