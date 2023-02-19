Sunday, February 19, 2023
     
Delhi: Tantrik accused of repeatedly raping, impregnating minor girl; case registered

Delhi: A Tantrik has been accused of raping a minor girl in southwest Delhi. According to police, the girl is 2 months pregnant.

New Delhi Published on: February 19, 2023
Delhi: A Tantrik has been accused of allegedly raping a minor girl on several occasions and impregnating her. The police on Sunday informed that the victim's mother took her to quack for exorcism. He repeatedly raped the minor and impregnated her. The girl is 2 months pregnant, a senior police officer claimed. 

Police are verifying the claim of the victim's mother, who said she had taken her daughter to the quack for treatment. The accused has been booked under relevant sections and is being looked for, the officer said. a case has been registered against the Tantrik under POCSO. 

'A 'tantrik' has been accused of raping a 14-year-old. The victim’s mother took her to tantrik for exorcism. He repeatedly raped her, she was 2 months pregnant. After matter was reported to police, a case under POCSO was registered. Further probe is underway: Delhi Police,' a tweet of ANI reads. 

