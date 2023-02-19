Delhi: Tantrik accused of repeatedly raping, impregnating minor girl; case registered

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi: Tantrik accused of repeatedly raping girl, impregnates minor; case registered

Delhi: A Tantrik has been accused of allegedly raping a minor girl on several occasions and impregnating her. The police on Sunday informed that the victim's mother took her to quack for exorcism. He repeatedly raped the minor and impregnated her. The girl is 2 months pregnant, a senior police officer claimed.

Police are verifying the claim of the victim's mother, who said she had taken her daughter to the quack for treatment. The accused has been booked under relevant sections and is being looked for, the officer said. a case has been registered against the Tantrik under POCSO.

'A 'tantrik' has been accused of raping a 14-year-old. The victim’s mother took her to tantrik for exorcism. He repeatedly raped her, she was 2 months pregnant. After matter was reported to police, a case under POCSO was registered. Further probe is underway: Delhi Police,' a tweet of ANI reads.

