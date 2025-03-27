Delhi: Suspension of three AAP MLAs revoked by Assembly Speaker amid political tensions Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta revokes the suspension of three AAP MLAs amid political tensions. A heated exchange erupts as Speaker rules that law and order is not under the AAP government’s jurisdiction, sparking opposition protests.

In a significant development, the suspension of three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs from the Delhi Assembly has been revoked. The decision was announced by the Assembly Speaker amid ongoing political tensions.

Delhi Speaker: Law and order not under AAP govt

Meanwhile, a heated exchange broke out in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday after Speaker Vijender Gupta ruled that law and order does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government and, therefore, cannot be discussed in the House.

The ruling came in response to a letter from Leader of Opposition Atishi, who accused the Speaker of rejecting Special Mention notices by AAP MLAs on the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital.

Opposition protests Speaker's decision

AAP MLAs objected to Gupta’s statement, arguing that lawmakers have the right to raise issues concerning their constituencies, including crimes like rape, shootings, and violence against women.

"If the 70 members of the Delhi Assembly cannot discuss rising crime in their areas, who will?" Atishi questioned in her letter. She further alleged that the BJP-led central government was trying to suppress discussions on law and order to cover up its failures in maintaining security in Delhi.

Gupta accuses AAP of political agenda

Rejecting Atishi’s claims, Speaker Gupta clarified that Special Mention notices must pertain to subjects under the Delhi government’s jurisdiction. He accused the Opposition of attempting to misuse Assembly procedures for political mileage instead of focusing on public welfare issues like pollution, sanitation, and dengue control.

"I welcome healthy and democratic debates in the House, but I will not allow discussions that serve political interests or waste Assembly time for media attention," Gupta asserted.

The exchange took place during the first budget session of Delhi’s eighth Legislative Assembly.

(Reported by Anamika Gaur)