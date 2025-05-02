Four, including three children, killed in house collapse in Delhi's Najafgarh after heavy rains Delhi rains: The tragic accident happened when a tree fell on a room built in an agricultural field causing it to collapse. The deceased included a woman and her three children who were pulled out from under the rubble but succumbed to injuries.

New Delhi:

Rain and thunderstorms lashed Delhi-NCR on Friday morning. Four including one woman and two children died in the national capital's Najafgarh area in a house collapse following the heavy rainfall and storms. The tragic accident happened when a tree fell on a room built in an agricultural field causing it to collapse.

The deceased have been identified as Jyoti, 26 and her three children. With the help of the police and fire department, all four were pulled out from the rubble and rushed to RTR Hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan, where they were declared dead.

Jyoti's husband Ajay sustained minor injuries. "We received a call regarding a house collapse in Kharkari Nahar village in Najafgarh at 5.25 am. We deployed multiple teams on the spot and four people were rescued from the rubble. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead. We have informed police about the matter," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The sudden adverse weather in Delhi led the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the city. Waterlogging and uprooted trees were reported in several parts of the city.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma ina post on X wrotes, "Today, due to unseasonal record rainfall, water stagnated in some quantity at many places in Delhi. From 5:30 am onwards, I went to many places and took stock of the situation. On going to Minto Bridge, I saw that all four pumps were working and the operator was also alert. A pipe had burst and I have asked to repair it. In view of the monsoon, the cleaning of drains is being done continuously by PWD, MCD, DJB, NDMC, IFC"