Delhi steps up security with large-scale verification drives ahead of New Year and Republic Day celebrations As part of the security overhaul, police teams, with support from civic agencies, are installing and monitoring CCTV cameras in areas identified as high-risk zones.

New Delhi:

In preparation for the upcoming New Year celebrations and Republic Day, the Delhi Police, along with central security agencies, have launched extensive verification drives at sensitive areas across the national capital. The initiative aims to identify suspicious individuals and prevent any potential security threats. These efforts are part of a coordinated strategy to ensure public safety and maintain law and order in the city during the festive season.

Heightened security measures for New Year and Republic Day

As part of the security overhaul, police teams, with support from civic agencies, are installing and monitoring CCTV cameras in areas identified as high-risk zones. The surveillance system will operate around the clock to monitor activities and ensure quick response to any incidents. Increased surveillance has also been implemented in sensitive localities, where security has been stepped up, and drone surveillance will be used to enhance the monitoring capabilities in these areas.

The police have been actively conducting a verification process for the past month, focusing on checking the names and addresses of individuals staying or moving in sensitive neighborhoods. This includes verifying CCTV camera footage at hotels, ensuring proper maintenance of security systems, and reviewing the management of databases and registers.

In addition to security measures, Delhi Police are holding meetings with local peace committees in various districts to foster communal harmony. These meetings aim to prevent the spread of rumors and ensure that residents remain calm and cooperative. The police are also urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to help maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the celebrations.

Massive police deployment for New Year’s eve

To maintain law and order during New Year’s Eve, Delhi Police will deploy nearly 20,000 personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary forces, across the city. Multiple pickets, barricades, and vehicle-checking points will be established, particularly at entry points, party zones, markets, and nightlife areas. Security at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has also been increased to manage the expected influx of visitors from neighboring states.

The police will be conducting strict checks for drunken driving, rash driving, and dangerous motorcycle stunts. Breath analyzers will be used extensively at checkpoints, and violators will face stringent action. Special provisions have also been made for areas like Connaught Place, Hauz Khas Village, and major markets, where large crowds are expected. Vehicles with valid stickers will be allowed to enter Connaught Place’s Inner Circle, ensuring smoother traffic flow and better crowd management.

Comprehensive surveillance and enforcement measures

The police will be conducting regular checks at various public places, including hotels, guest houses, dharamshalas, bus terminals, and railway stations, as part of routine verification efforts. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have been positioned at strategic locations across the city to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

Special attention will also be given to popular tourist spots like India Gate, where additional forces will be deployed to ensure public safety. Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to remain on the streets throughout the night, closely monitoring the situation with their teams