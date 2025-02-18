Delhi: Speeding luxury car rams into tree after hitting scooty in Lodhi Road area, two injured | Video The video shot after the accident shows that a red colour open-roof Audi car is damaged from the front side after hitting a tree on the Lodhi road.

A speeding luxury car crashed into a tree after hitting a scooty in the Lodhi Road area late last night, said the officials on Tuesday. According to police, two persons riding scooty were injured in the accident and they were taken to the trauma center for treatment. The driver of the car was arrested.

The visuals that surfaced from the accident site show a red colour Audi car badly damaged from the front side after the accident and police personnel are present there for the legal action.

"On 17/02/25, a PCR call was received at Police Stationi Lodhi Colony regarding an accident between a car and a scooty near the Jor Bagh Post Office, Lodhi road. Both individuals on the scooty were injured and taken to the trauma center, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The accused driver was also nabbed," a police statement read.



A case u/s 281/125(a) BNS (279/337 IPC) is being registered and further enquiry is underway, it added.

5 killed, 20 injured as dumper truck hits van in MP's Bhind

In another road accident at least 5 people lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh. Five persons, including three women, were killed and 20 others injured after a dumper truck hit a van in Bhind district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident took place at around 5 am near Jawaharpura village when a group of persons was returning from a marriage function, Bhind district Superintendent of Police (SP) Asit Yadav said.