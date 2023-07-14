Friday, July 14, 2023
     
Delhi: Shutdown of 3 treatment plants affect drinking water supply | All you need to know

The drinking water supply may be affected for at least 3 days after the shutdown of 3 treatment plants - Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2023 11:53 IST
Image Source : PTI/ FILE Delhi drinking water supply (Picture for representational purposes)

Owing to rising levels of the Yamuna, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that water supply may be affected in parts of the city with the shutting down of treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla. The drinking water supply may be affected for at least 3 days, officials said.

These three plants supply drinking water to parts of northeast Delhi, Central Delhi, west Delhi, parts of south Delhi and also to both the Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

  1. Chandrawal water treatment plant: The Chandrawal plant is the oldest built in 1936 and is located in Civil Lines. This plant caters to 22 lakh residents of various areas such as Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Rajender Nagar, Naraina, Delhi Cantonment area partly, NDMC areas, Chandni Chowk etc (the project’s command area). The capacity of this plant is 90 million gallons per day (MGD).
  2. Wazirabad water treatment plant: This plant is situated in north Delhi on Civil Lines and mainly caters to Gulabi Bagh, Kamala Nagar, Model Town, Civil Lines and Shakti Nagar areas. The capacity of the treatment plant is 135 MGD. India Tv - A view of river Yamuna in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, which is at its lowest water level at Wazirabad barrage since 1965
    Image Source : PTIA view of river Yamuna in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, which is at its lowest water level at Wazirabad barrage since 1965
  3. Okhla water treatment plant: The treatment plant is located in the Yamuna floodplains and has a capacity of 20 MGD. 

AREAS LIKELY TO BE HIT

  • West Delhi: Patel Nagar, Prem Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Punjabi Bagh and Baljeet Nagar etc. 
  • South Delhi: Govindpuri, Greater Kailash, Tughlaqabad, Kalkaji, Moolchand and South Extension etc. 
  • North Delhi: Gulabi Bagh, Kamala Nagar, Model Town, Civil Lines and Shakti Nagar etc. 
  • NDMC areas: Shankar Market, Barakhamba Road, Gole Market, Parliament House, Jai Singh Road, Ashoka Road and Connaught Place etc.
