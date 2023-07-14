Delhi: Shutdown of 3 treatment plants affect drinking water supply | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Delhi drinking water supply (Picture for representational purposes)

Owing to rising levels of the Yamuna, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that water supply may be affected in parts of the city with the shutting down of treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla. The drinking water supply may be affected for at least 3 days, officials said.

These three plants supply drinking water to parts of northeast Delhi, Central Delhi, west Delhi, parts of south Delhi and also to both the Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

Chandrawal water treatment plant: The Chandrawal plant is the oldest built in 1936 and is located in Civil Lines. This plant caters to 22 lakh residents of various areas such as Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Rajender Nagar, Naraina, Delhi Cantonment area partly, NDMC areas, Chandni Chowk etc (the project’s command area). The capacity of this plant is 90 million gallons per day (MGD). Wazirabad water treatment plant: This plant is situated in north Delhi on Civil Lines and mainly caters to Gulabi Bagh, Kamala Nagar, Model Town, Civil Lines and Shakti Nagar areas. The capacity of the treatment plant is 135 MGD. Image Source : PTI A view of river Yamuna in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, which is at its lowest water level at Wazirabad barrage since 1965 Okhla water treatment plant: The treatment plant is located in the Yamuna floodplains and has a capacity of 20 MGD.

