Delhi shocker: Decomposed body wrapped in tape found near Hindon canal in Ghazipur Delhi shocker: Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was likely murdered at a different location and his body subsequently dumped near the Hindon Canal. Authorities are actively working on identifying the deceased by cross-referencing records from nearby police stations.

New Delhi:

Police received a report about a suspicious object lying near a dry corner of the Hindon Canal on the evening of October 11 (Saturday), opposite Mulla Colony in Delhi's Ghazipur. Police teams arriving at the scene found a badly decomposed human body wrapped tightly in brown tape and sealed inside a plastic bag. The body appeared to have been there for several days. The site was cordoned off while crime and forensic teams collected evidence. Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim may have been killed elsewhere and dumped at the canal.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased by checking nearby police records, missing persons reports, and CCTV footage. An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.​

Delhi stabbing murder case in Khadar area

In a separate incident, a 34-year-old man named Gajender was stabbed multiple times late on October 9 near Khajuri Chowk in northeast Delhi's Khadar area. Police received the information around 11:27 pm and found Gajender lying on the ground with fatal stab wounds. He was a barber and resident of Dayalpur. A forensic team inspected the scene, and the body was sent for post-mortem. The police registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused. The investigation also considers robbery as a possible motive, as Gajender’s friend at the scene reported being robbed during the incident. Police are probing multiple aspects of the case.​

Ongoing investigations and security concerns

Both cases have raised concerns about public safety and law enforcement efficacy in the region. The decomposed body discovery is linked to possible foul play and illegal disposal, while the stabbing incident adds to recent violent crimes in Delhi. The police continue to collect evidence, seeking witnesses and surveillance footage to piece together the details. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken once the investigations conclude.​