Delhi shockers: 3-year-old sexually abused at school, 16-year-old gang-raped inside bus

New Delhi:

Delhi has reported two disturbing cases involving minor girls, with allegations of sexual abuse emerging from a private school in Bawana and a sleeper bus near Kashmere Gate. A three-year-old nursery student was allegedly abused by a school bus driver, while a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a bus driver and conductor. Police have arrested the accused in both cases.

3-year-old girl allegedly sexually abused at Bawana school

A three-year-old nursery student at a private school in Delhi's Bawana area was allegedly sexually abused multiple times, with police arresting a school bus driver in connection with the case. The accused, identified as Vikas, allegedly lured the child with chocolates. According to the information provided, the child's family noticed injury marks on her private parts on the night of August 19.

When the girl's mother asked her about the incident, the child reportedly mentioned a “bad uncle” at the school who used to give her chocolates. As the child could not identify the person by name, her family informed the school administration. On August 24, the child was shown photographs and CCTV footage at the school and reportedly identified Vikas. Police were subsequently informed, and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Vikas was arrested from the school premises.

CCTV footage and mobile phone examined

Police said Vikas had been driving a school bus for around eight months. CCTV footage allegedly showed him carrying chocolates in his pocket. According to the preliminary investigation, the accused allegedly followed the child while she was going to the bathroom, gave her chocolates and sexually abused her under a staircase.

Police said their initial investigation indicated that the child was allegedly sexually abused four times. The accused's mobile phone has also been seized. According to the information provided, several videos showing young children being given chocolates were found on the device. Police are working to identify the children seen in the videos and have arranged counselling for them. CCTV footage from the school premises has also been taken into possession as part of the investigation.

16-year-old student allegedly gang-raped inside sleeper bus

In a separate case, a 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside an empty sleeper bus in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area on the night of August 4. Police have arrested the bus driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep in connection with the case.

The girl, who is from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, had reportedly left home without informing her family after an argument and was travelling to Noida to meet her cousin. Amid heavy rain and darkness, she allegedly got off at Pari Chowk by mistake. An empty sleeper bus then passed through the area.

The girl reportedly signalled the bus to stop. The driver and conductor allegedly told her that they were going towards Noida Sector 63 and allowed her to board.

Driver and conductor arrested

According to the girl's account, the conductor allegedly began behaving inappropriately after the bus started moving. She alleged that both men subsequently sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she resisted. The accused allegedly dropped her off late at night near Ring Road by the Kashmere Gate bus terminal and fled. The girl then approached Kashmere Gate Police and reported the incident. Police later arrested Kuldeep and Sandeep from a bus parking area in Timarpur.

The sleeper bus has been seized and is undergoing forensic examination.

Bus travelled around 47 km

According to police sources, the bus had earlier developed a fault and had been taken to a workshop in Surajpur for repairs. After the repairs, the driver and conductor were reportedly taking the empty bus towards Timarpur when they encountered the girl at Pari Chowk. The bus travelled around 47 kilometres from Pari Chowk to Kashmere Gate. Police sources said the vehicle's sleeper layout and curtains meant that people outside could not see inside the bus.

Both cases are under investigation, with police examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and other material as part of their respective probes.

Also read:

Woman alleges gangrape by two men in private bus in Delhi, police arrest both accused