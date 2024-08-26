Delhi hit-run : Three dead, two injured after speeding truck runs over in Shahstri Park

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In a fatal accident, three people died while two others were injured after a speeding truck ran over them in the Shastri Park area of ​​North East Delhi, during the early hours of Monday. The deceased were sleeping on the footpath when the truck ran over them at 4:56 am.

The injured have been identified as Mushtaq and Kamlesh, who were seriously injured. They were rushed to the Jag Pravesh hospital where they were undergoing treatment. The truck driver had fled the scene.

According to Delhi Police, it received a PCR call from Tarbuz market, that a speeding truck coming from the Seelampur side ran over the footpath divider on which 5 people were sleeping. Subsequently, three men died and are currently being identified.

Dr Joy Tirkey, DCP North East Delhi said, "A PCR call was received at 4.56 am regarding the accident in the Shastri Park area. A canter truck coming from Seelampur and going towards Iron Bridge climbed on the central verge and ran over 5 persons sleeping on the footpath. The driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind." The police have registered a case under sections 281,106,125A of the IPC at Shastri Park Police Station and have started searching for the accused driver.

(With ANI Inputs)

