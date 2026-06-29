Delhi set to get monsoon relief by July 4 after days of scorching heat and humidity, predicts IMD

New Delhi:

After days of intense heat and high humidity, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi-NCR by July 4, bringing much-needed relief to residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that weather conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into northwestern India over the next five to six days.

The national capital has witnessed an extended spell of hot and humid weather due to the delayed arrival of the monsoon. On Monday, Delhi recorded one of its warmest mornings in nearly two years, with temperatures remaining well above normal.

The combination of soaring temperatures and high moisture levels has significantly increased discomfort across the city. According to the IMD, the monsoon is likely to advance over Delhi, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh by around July 4, provided atmospheric conditions continue to remain favourable.

Private weather forecaster Skymet has also projected a similar timeline for the monsoon's arrival in the national capital.

Rain likely before monsoon arrival

Before the full onset of the monsoon, Delhi-NCR is expected to witness intermittent spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the coming days. These pre-monsoon showers are likely to bring a gradual drop in daytime temperatures by 4-6 degrees Celsius, offering temporary relief from the intense heat.

IMD advises residents to stay alert

The IMD has advised residents to remain alert during thunderstorm activity, as strong winds may disrupt traffic, damage weak structures and cause temporary power outages in isolated areas. Waterlogging in low-lying areas is also possible once monsoon rains intensify.

Why is the monsoon delayed?

The normal date for the southwest monsoon's arrival over Delhi is around June 27, making this year's onset slightly delayed. Weather experts attribute the delay to the slower-than-usual advancement of the monsoon current over northern India during the past week.

With the monsoon expected to arrive in the first week of July, weather conditions across the national capital are likely to become significantly more pleasant after an unusually prolonged spell of scorching summer heat.

Authorities have advised people to stay updated with official weather bulletins, as rainfall activity is expected to increase gradually over the coming days.

Delhi-NCR weather today

According to the latest forecast, Delhi-NCR is expected to experience severe heatwave conditions, with a very warm morning. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 42°C and 45°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 31°C.

Although the day is expected to remain mostly sunny and hazy, the IMD has predicted isolated thunderstorms and light rain later in the day, which may provide temporary relief from the prevailing heat.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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