Delhi: Services of all contractual staff of DCW discontinue with immediate effect, AAP blames BJP

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in an order, discontinued the services of all its contractual staff with immediate effect, drawing a sharp reaction from ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

Official sources claimed that the contractual staff were recruited against the hiring norms. Also, there were complaints of illegality in the hiring process, they added.

Delhi LG approves termination of DCW staff

The DCW cited an order of Women and Child Development (WCD) dated April 29 granting the approval of Lt Governor VK Saxena for the termination of the staff.

AAP targets BJP

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the termination of the DCW staff, saying that it was disappointing that the party "cruelly" chose Diwali, to render hundreds of DCW staff jobless and effectively 'terminating' their families' celebrations.

The AAP said it was "paradoxical" that while the BJP promised to regularise contractual staff after coming to power in Delhi, the LG appointed by their Central government terminated the services of DCW staff. No response was available immediately from the BJP over AAP's charges.

A total of 223 contractual posts were created in DCW but 52 staff were engaged with the commission when the WCD had discontinued their service in April this year, they said.

Though the direction to terminate the DCW contractual staff was issued in April, the DCW office order was issued on Monday and communicated to the employees, they added.

A committee appointed by the then LG had submitted a report in June 2017 recommending that the appointment of contractual staff engaged without having sanctioned posts and without following the due procedure cannot be allowed to continue, sources added.

(With PTI inputs)

