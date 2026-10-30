Delhi records coldest October day in 4 years amid rain; AQI near India Gate turns 'Satisfactory'

Delhi recorded its coldest October day in four years on Thursday, October 29, as rain and thunderstorms brought a sharp change in weather across the national capital. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, settled at 25.4°C, marking the lowest daytime high for October since 2022.

The change in weather followed an interaction between the remnants of Cyclone Arnab and a western disturbance, which brought rain, thunderstorms and persistent cloud cover to the capital. The showers also brought some relief from pollution, with the AQI near India Gate entering the 'Satisfactory' category.

Delhi records coldest October day in four years

At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature settled at 25.4°C on October 29, which was 5.6 degrees below normal. This was the lowest maximum temperature recorded in October in the last four years. The previous such low was 23.4°C, recorded on October 8, 2022.

Despite the fall in daytime temperatures, persistent cloud cover kept nights relatively warmer. The minimum temperature rose to 19.2°C, around 3.1 degrees above normal. Isolated light to moderate rainfall and overnight drizzle were reported across Delhi-NCR, with Jharoda Kalan recording up to 49 mm of rainfall.

Rain continued late on Thursday night and into Friday morning, with showers reported in several parts of the capital, including Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and Jamia Millia Islamia. The showers brought down ambient temperatures and helped dilute pollutant concentrations.

Rain brings AQI near India Gate to 'Satisfactory' category

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI near India Gate dropped to 93, placing it in the 'Satisfactory' category, which covers readings between 51 and 100. This came after several days of 'Poor' air quality readings.

The reading of 93 was recorded near India Gate and does not represent the AQI across the entire city. The overnight showers helped dilute pollutant concentrations, offering some relief from the pollution that had lingered over the capital.

IMD forecasts more rain before skies clear

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the showers followed a forecast spell of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR. For Friday, October 30, the weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies, very light to light rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Conditions are expected to improve from Saturday, October 31, with partly cloudy skies and no weather warning in place. The forecast for November 1 and 2 points to mainly clear skies and stable conditions, with a green weather code across all districts.

Southern India braced for rainfall

While Delhi is expected to see improving weather conditions over the weekend, parts of southern India are likely to receive widespread rainfall in the coming days. The IMD has issued alerts for several areas as a new weather system approaches from the Bay of Bengal.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh between November 2 and 4.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are on alert for isolated very heavy rainfall on November 2 and 3. Telangana is also expected to experience strong gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph, along with thundersqualls.

(With inputs from ANI)

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