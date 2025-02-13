Delhi: Security heightened outside Jamia Millia Islamia after students protest, vandalise university property

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Jamia Millia Islamia

The security outside the Jamia Millia Islamia was heightened on Thursday morning after several university students staged a protest and vandalised property. The peaceful conduct of the classes was disturbed after a handful of students on February 10 called for a protest in the academic block.

The university administration said that the protestors have not only disturbed the classes since then but have also prevented other students from accessing the Central Library and attending classes. The protestors vandalised the university property and were found carrying objectionable contraband items.

Taking action against them, the university administration and the Proctorial team removed the students from the protest site and evicted them from the campus. Earlier in the morning, Delhi Police detained 14 students of Jamia Millia Islamia at 6 am on the complaint of the university administration.

These students are accused of closing the university canteen during their protest and were continuously protesting by sitting outside it and also vandalising the canteen yesterday.

Two PhD students wanted to observe the anniversary of the police firing in Jamia in 2019, but the university administration did not allow it. Despite this, these students organised a program with their other friends, after which they were given a show cause notice by the university. Upon no satisfactory answer to this notice, the university was to take action against these students, after which these students staged a violent protest.